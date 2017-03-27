Photos of Than Shwe's Ex-Generals Gat...

Photos of Than Shwe's Ex-Generals Gathering Taken Last Year

Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Photos that went viral on Monday showing retired Snr-Gen Than Shwe meeting former senior military officers on Burma's Armed Forces Day are in fact not this year's photos, but are from 2016. The man with white hair and glasses in the photo-seated, second from left-is retired Gen Aung Khin.

Chicago, IL

