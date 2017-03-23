Photo of Meeting Between KNU Chairman and Than Shwe Revealed

The only known photo of a meeting between retired Gen Than Shwe, chief of Burma's military junta, and leaders of the Karen National Union-including its chairman Saw Mutu Say Poe-has been revealed on Facebook, after the two held a nearly three-hour talk in Naypyidaw in late November last year. In the photo, retired Gen Than Shwe and Saw Mutu Say Poe sat alongside KNU general secretary Padoh Kwe Htoo Win and Saw Roger Khin, another KNU top leader, at Than Shwe's home in Naypyidaw.

