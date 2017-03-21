Philippines' Duterte calls European c...

Philippines' Duterte calls European critics 'crazies'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has described European lawmakers as "crazies" in a salty-tongued rebuttal to criticism of his deadly drug war, while vowing again that all traffickers will be killed. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at Naypyidaw International Airport on a four-day official visit to Myanmar and Thailand, on March 19, 2017 AFP/- NAY PYI DAW, Myanmar: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has described European lawmakers as "crazies" in a salty-tongued rebuttal to criticism of his deadly drug war, while vowing again that all traffickers will be killed.

