Parliamentary Committee Contests Full Citizenship for Maungdaw Muslims

A seven-member investigation committee from within the Arakan State parliament criticized the township level National Verification Card securitization body, for, as they said, "wrongly issuing full citizenship" to Muslims in Maungdaw District. The body reportedly issued "pink ID cards"-denoting full citizenship-to 22 Muslims, and offered naturalized citizenship to 37 others.

