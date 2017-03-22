Parliamentary Committee Contests Full...

Parliamentary Committee Contests Full Citizenship for Maungdaw Muslims

9 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

A seven-member investigation committee from within the Arakan State parliament criticized the township level National Verification Card securitization body, for, as they said, "wrongly issuing full citizenship" to Muslims in Maungdaw District. The body reportedly issued "pink ID cards"-denoting full citizenship-to 22 Muslims, and offered naturalized citizenship to 37 others.

Chicago, IL

