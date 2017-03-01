Opium in Shan State Linked to Fighting and Insecurity, says UN
Conflict and a lack of security are a major reason for the decision of one in 10 farming households in Shan State to cultivate opium poppy, according to a UN report. Poor infrastructure in the region and a lack of access to markets were other causes for growing poppy cited by village leaders and others in the report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime .
