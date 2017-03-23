Oman to cut crude supplies to Asia by...

Oman to cut crude supplies to Asia by 15 pct from June - sources

Reuters

Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday. Oman's Ministry of Oil and Gas told buyers that the supply cuts are also to meet rising domestic demand at the Sohar refinery which is being expanded.

Chicago, IL

