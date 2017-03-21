Nursing Students Reach Agreement With Health Ministry

Nursing students who protested delayed licensing have reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health and Sports following an informal meeting between the two parties. Several hundred students from Rangoon's University of Nursing took to the streets on Mar. 15 to protest the ministry's policy of issuing nurse and midwifery licenses to graduates only after the completion of three years of public service at government hospitals.

