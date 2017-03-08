Northern Alliance Warns Civilians in ...

Northern Alliance Warns Civilians in Kokang of Ongoing Clashes

The Northern Alliance urged civilians in northern Shan State and along the Burma-China border to exercise caution on Wednesday, and said that ongoing clashes between the coalition of ethnic armed groups and the Burma Army in the Kokang Self-administered Zone were likely to intensify. "The clashes are likely to be quite serious, so we would like to request visitors and locals take extra caution if they want to travel," Brig-Gen Tar Bone Kyaw, General Secretary of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and Northern Alliance spokesperson, told The Irrawaddy.

Chicago, IL

