New Mon State Party Likely to Sign NCA

The New Mon State Party is likely to sign the nationwide ceasefire agreement despite waning enthusiasm for the agreement in the United Nationalities Federal Council , of which the NMSP is a member. "We are considering whether to sign the NCA and are collecting ideas from [local] people," said NMSP spokesperson Nai Win Hla after a meeting between NMSP members and community leaders, including Buddhist monks, in the Mon State capital Moulmein on Wednesday.

