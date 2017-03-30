Nationalists Oppose NGO's Curriculum for Including Religious Education

Nationalists in Burma have opposed a local NGO's civic education curriculum that introduces the fundamental values of four major faiths, labeling it an attempt at "Islamization" of the country. The curriculum was independently designed and published in December 2015 as a resource for the government and civic educators by the Center for Diversity and National Harmony , a local initiative that promotes racial and religious diversity.

