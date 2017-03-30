Nationalists Oppose NGO's Curriculum ...

Nationalists Oppose NGO's Curriculum for Including Religious Education

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Nationalists in Burma have opposed a local NGO's civic education curriculum that introduces the fundamental values of four major faiths, labeling it an attempt at "Islamization" of the country. The curriculum was independently designed and published in December 2015 as a resource for the government and civic educators by the Center for Diversity and National Harmony , a local initiative that promotes racial and religious diversity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC