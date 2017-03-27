Myanmar's Rohingya Insurgency Strikes Pragmatic Note

Rohingya refugees collect aid supplies including food and medicine, sent from Malaysia, at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 15, 2017. The Rohingya Muslim insurgency, whose sneak attacks in October killed nine border guard officers in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State, issued a detailed list of demands this week that struck a far more pragmatic note while describing the use of violence in the past as self-defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.