Myanmar's AGD Bank Seeks Foreign Partners, Has Talked With Uber 16 minutes ago
Asia Green Development Bank Ltd. is seeking foreign partners and has held talks with Uber Technologies Inc. as it seeks to harness digital platforms to service the most under-banked country in Asia. The lender's search for ride-sharing partners included "very preliminary" discussions with Uber's Myanmar head, AGD Bank's Managing Director Htoo Htet Tay Za said in interviews with Bloomberg in Yangon on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC