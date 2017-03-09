Myanmar's AGD Bank Seeks Foreign Partners, Has Talked With Uber 16 minutes ago

Asia Green Development Bank Ltd. is seeking foreign partners and has held talks with Uber Technologies Inc. as it seeks to harness digital platforms to service the most under-banked country in Asia. The lender's search for ride-sharing partners included "very preliminary" discussions with Uber's Myanmar head, AGD Bank's Managing Director Htoo Htet Tay Za said in interviews with Bloomberg in Yangon on Thursday.

