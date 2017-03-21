Myanmar steps up anti-money laundering drive: Media

Yangon, March 22 - Myanmar is stepping up anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing drive as part of the work procedure of Asia-Pacific Group on Money Laundering, a government-owned newspaper reported on Wednesday. The drive includes mutual evaluation in the member countries, amendment of the anti-money laundering law, formation of a working committee for mutual evaluation in the member countries in 2016, Global New Light of Myanmar quoted Police Colonel Kyaw Win Thein.

