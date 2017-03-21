Myanmar steps up anti-money laundering drive: Media
Yangon, March 22 - Myanmar is stepping up anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing drive as part of the work procedure of Asia-Pacific Group on Money Laundering, a government-owned newspaper reported on Wednesday. The drive includes mutual evaluation in the member countries, amendment of the anti-money laundering law, formation of a working committee for mutual evaluation in the member countries in 2016, Global New Light of Myanmar quoted Police Colonel Kyaw Win Thein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC