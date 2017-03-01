Myanmar State Counselor Holds Talks With Non-Ceasefire Signatory Representatives

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has met with a delegation for political negotiation of the United Nationalities Federal Council , which represents the non-signatory armed groups to the Nationwide Cease fire Accord , in Nay Pyi Taw, China's Xinhua news agency reported. According to a press release on Wednesday evening following the talks, their talks at the National Reconciliation and Peace Center covered principle-related matters with regard to political dialogue including nationwide ceasefire issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.