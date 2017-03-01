Myanmar set to undertake much-needed ...

Myanmar set to undertake much-needed electricity reforms

Read more: The Nation

AS THE GOVERNMENT subsidy in the electricity sector amounted to Ks470 billion last year, Myanmar plans to draw an effective action plan to undertake electricity reforms urgently. In a bid to seek advice from different stakeholders, the Stakeholders' Forum on Electricity and Energy was held at the office of Union of Myanmar Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

Chicago, IL

