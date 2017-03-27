Myanmar rejects UN call for rights probe

YANGON: Myanmar on Saturday rejected a United Nations resolution to send a fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights abuses against the Rohingya Muslim minority, saying it would do more harm than good. The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on Friday adopted the resolution, tabled by the European Union, to dispatch an independent, international fact-finding mission to investigate alleged recent human rights violations by security forces during their to recover arms from Muslim villagers in northern Rakhine State in recent months.

