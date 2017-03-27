Myanmar population will reach 65m by 2050 : survey
Myanmar's total population will reach about 65 million in 2050, according to a survey conducted by the Population Department under the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population. The survey is based on the 2014 population and household census.
