Myanmar Now Journalist Sued Under Telecommunications Law

A Mandalay resident filed a lawsuit against Myanmar Now chief correspondent Ko Swe Win on Tuesday, accusing the reporter of insulting nationalist monk U Wirathu. U Kyaw Myo Shwe, a follower of U Wirathu, opened a case under Burma's Telecommunications Law at a police station in Mandalay's Maha Aungmyay Township.

Chicago, IL

