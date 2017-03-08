Myanmar Now Journalist Sued Under Telecommunications Law
A Mandalay resident filed a lawsuit against Myanmar Now chief correspondent Ko Swe Win on Tuesday, accusing the reporter of insulting nationalist monk U Wirathu. U Kyaw Myo Shwe, a follower of U Wirathu, opened a case under Burma's Telecommunications Law at a police station in Mandalay's Maha Aungmyay Township.
