Myanmar Luxury Property Hampered by Confusion Over Law on Foreign Buyers

Confusion over a law allowing foreigners to buy condominiums in Myanmar is prolonging a slowdown in its residential property sector, highlighting the challenges of regulatory flux in the frontier market. unanswered questions such as whether it applies to existing apartments, hurting efforts to woo investors. The outlook now depends partly on bylaws the government is working on to clarify the legislation, according to local developer "We expect the bylaws early this year," Yoma Executive Director Cyrus Pun said in an interview.

