Myanmar Is Next Vietnam With 10% Growth: British Diplomat

7 hrs ago

Myanmar could be the next Vietnam or Thailand, with the economy having the potential of growing as much as 10 percent, a senior British diplomat said. The Southeast Asian nation, which is opening up its economy to investors after decades of military rule, has to overcome challenges including a shortage of power supply, lack of policy clarity and high cost of doing business, Andrew Patrick, the U.K.'s Ambassador to Myanmar, said on Thursday at a Bloomberg conference in Yangon.

Chicago, IL

