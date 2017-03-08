Mon Women Urge Strong and United Voic...

Mon Women Urge Strong and United Voice for Equality

Several hundred Mon women from across Mon State gathered in the state capital Moulmein on Thursday for the 12th Mon Women's Day, encouraging local women to take a greater role in leading their communities. In a statement released Thursday, the Mon Women's Organization urged the government and all state and non-state armed groups "to take responsibility for the lack of women actively participating" in the peace process, in building a federal state, and the in the development of the rule of law in the country.

Chicago, IL

