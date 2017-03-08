Mon Women Urge Strong and United Voice for Equality
Several hundred Mon women from across Mon State gathered in the state capital Moulmein on Thursday for the 12th Mon Women's Day, encouraging local women to take a greater role in leading their communities. In a statement released Thursday, the Mon Women's Organization urged the government and all state and non-state armed groups "to take responsibility for the lack of women actively participating" in the peace process, in building a federal state, and the in the development of the rule of law in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Fri
|Notfitting
|1
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC