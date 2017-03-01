Mon State Appoints New Chief Minister
The ruling National League for Democracy party lawmaker Dr. Aye Zan was approved as the new Mon State chief minister on Wednesday. Mon State parliamentary speaker Daw Tin Ei presented the nomination from Burma's president U Htin Kyaw to appoint the regional lawmaker from Kyaikto Township to the position, following the resignation of former chief minister U Min Min Oo.
