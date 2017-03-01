MiTA Myanmar Pharma Exhibition, MHC 2...

MiTA Myanmar Pharma Exhibition, MHC 2017, 23-25 June in Yangon, Tatmadaw Hall

Myanmar Pharma Expo, MHC 2017 will be organized by MiTA during 23-25 June in Yangon; the leading International "Pharma, Medical-Lab & Cosmetics Expo in Myanmar" Myanmar Pharma Expo, MHC 2017 will be organized by MiTA during 23-25 June in Yangon; the leading International "Medical, Laboratory, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Expo in Myanmar"" YANGON & WASHINGTON DC, MYANMAR & USA, March 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myanmar Pharmaceuticals Exhibition , Myanmar Medical Exhibition , Myanmar Lab Exhibition , Myanmar Cosmetics Exhibition Myanmar Medical-Healthcare-Cosmetics Exhibition - MHC 2017, 23-25 June 2017 will be held third time at Tatmadaw Hall in Yangon: - Myanmar PHARMACEUTICALS Expo: http://pharmaceuticals-exhibition.mitamyanmar.com - Myanmar Medical Exhibition: http://medical-healthcare.mitamyanmar.com - Myanmar LABORATORY Expo: http://clinics-hospitals.mitamyanmar.com - Myanmar ... (more)

