MiTA Myanmar Pharma Exhibition, MHC 2017, 23-25 June in Yangon, Tatmadaw Hall
Myanmar Pharma Expo, MHC 2017 will be organized by MiTA during 23-25 June in Yangon; the leading International "Pharma, Medical-Lab & Cosmetics Expo in Myanmar" Myanmar Pharma Expo, MHC 2017 will be organized by MiTA during 23-25 June in Yangon; the leading International "Medical, Laboratory, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Expo in Myanmar"" YANGON & WASHINGTON DC, MYANMAR & USA, March 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myanmar Pharmaceuticals Exhibition , Myanmar Medical Exhibition , Myanmar Lab Exhibition , Myanmar Cosmetics Exhibition Myanmar Medical-Healthcare-Cosmetics Exhibition - MHC 2017, 23-25 June 2017 will be held third time at Tatmadaw Hall in Yangon: - Myanmar PHARMACEUTICALS Expo: http://pharmaceuticals-exhibition.mitamyanmar.com - Myanmar Medical Exhibition: http://medical-healthcare.mitamyanmar.com - Myanmar LABORATORY Expo: http://clinics-hospitals.mitamyanmar.com - Myanmar ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC