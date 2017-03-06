MiTA Myanmar Medical LAB Exhibition, MHC 2017, 23-25 June in Yangon, Tatmadaw Hall
MHC 2015 & MHC 2016 were also held with multiple themes and were grand success! Read more: http://medical-healthcare.mitamyanmar.com/why-join-mita-myanmar-medical-healthcare-expo/ Exhibit Profiles: MYANMAR LAB EXPO - Exhibit Profile: Analytical and Laboratory Technology, Biotechnology & Lifesciences, Testing & Measuring Instruments, Laboratory Automation & Software, Laboratory Consumables, etc. MYANMAR MEDICAL EXHIBITION - Exhibit Profile: Medical Equipment, Medical Devices, Surgical Equipment, Dental Equipment, Hospital & Clinical Equipment, Diagnostic Equipment, Infection & Sterilization Equipment, Orthopedic Equipment, Mobility Aids, Hospital Management Services, SOS and Medical Evacuation Services, etc.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
