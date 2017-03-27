Military Officer: 'Rambo IV' Defames Burma Army

U Min Htay, a central committee member of the All Burma Students' Democratic Front facing trial under Article 17 of Burma's Unlawful Association Act, is now likely to face another charge for his appearance in the 2008 Hollywood blockbuster "Rambo IV" which is deemed to defame the Burma Army. U Min Htay was arrested by the Burma Army on Dec. 28 last year at the Sein Lone military checkpoint on the Bhamo-Lwegel road in Momauk Township, Kachin State, and charged for allegedly associating with Kachin Independence Army , which has opted out of signing the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement with the government.

