MIC divides Myanmar into three categories
The Myanmar Investment Commission has established three development categories, offering different income tax exemptions depending on the level of development. Under the Myanmar Investment Law, the least-developed zones include 14 townships in Kachin state, seven each in Kayah and Kayin, nine in Chin, 35 in the Sagaing region, four in Tanintharyi, five in Bago, 13 in Magway, two each in Mandalay and Mon, 17 in Rakhine, 42 in Shan and 10 in Ayeyawady.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
