Mandalay to auction off fishing lakes

16 hrs ago Bangkok Post

Mandalay in Myanmar is putting some 170 fishing lakes in the region under the hammer this coming budget year, according to the Fisheries Department. Department chief Hla Win said the auction, either in April or May, would be conducted transparently when the new budget year starts, to prevent problems, the Myanmar Times reported on Monday.

