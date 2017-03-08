Malaysia should scrap its ban on visa...

Malaysia should scrap its ban on visas for Israelis

As demonstrated by the Feb. 13 openly-public murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un, the regime in Pyongyang continues with its tradition of ordering killings of those who it views as a threat to its power. This hit job is part and parcel of the regime's sponsoring of various crimes beyond its own shores over the years for purposes of raising hard currency and protecting its power.

Chicago, IL

