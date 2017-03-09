Magic in the air: Myanmar wizardry fl...

Magic in the air: Myanmar wizardry flourishes

Thanlyin, Myanmar: From spells to win back an errant lover to help communing with the spirits, Myanmar's mediums, soothsayers and wizards dabbling in the occult, are in high demand. Most people here believe in a brand of Buddhism laced with animism and magic, but since the end of military rule such practices have burst into the open.

