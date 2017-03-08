Locals Vow to Continue to Protest Mon State Bridge Name

Local residents vowed to continue protesting the naming of a new bridge across the Salween River in Mon State after Burma's independence hero Gen Aung San on Thursday. The organizing committee lobbying the government to change the proposed name of the bridge linking Moulmein and Chaungzon townships said they sent a letter to the Union government on Thursday urging them to quickly change the bridge's name to reflect local opinion, according to community leader and committee member Mi Kun Chan Nom.

