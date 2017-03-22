LM Claims Can Meet Early IOC on T-X Trainer Program | Airspace...

LM Claims Can Meet Early IOC on T-X T...

It's been revealed that Myanmar has received the first batch of three Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft, with the contract to be fully delivered by the end of 2017. Yangon ordered the aircraft back in 2015 to become the fourth export customer , and followed up with an order of a Yak simulator in 2016.

