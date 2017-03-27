Living the High Life: Rangoon's Best ...

Living the High Life: Rangoon's Best Rooftop Bars

The best way to soak up Rangoon's colonial architecture, leafy parks, waterways, and spangly pagodas is to rise above the city's crowded streets and enjoy a bite to eat or a cool drink in the fresh air of a rooftop bar or restaurant. Burma's commercial hub is amassing quite an arsenal of rooftop venues with a number of swanky options having opened in the last year or so.

Chicago, IL

