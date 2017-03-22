Legal Experts Reject Govt Claims of Judiciary Reform

Observers of Burma's legal affairs expressed skepticism over the judiciary's reform under the National League for Democracy government despite accomplishments claimed by the Supreme Court in state media. "Burma's judiciary system is in accordance with the standards widely practiced in democratic countries," the March 14 edition of Myanma Alinn claimed as part of the government's coverage of its "one-year performance" in state-run newspapers.

