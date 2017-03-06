Kokang Rebels Reportedly Attack Laukkai Hotel

Five police and five civilians were killed in an attack by members of the ethnic Kokang Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army in Laukkai-the administrative capital of the ethnic Kokang region of Shan State-according to a report issued from Burma's State Counselor's Office. The State Counselor Office Information Committee reported that the MNDAA attacked a hotel in the town near the Chinese border early on Monday morning, burning four cars near the hotel site.

