Kokang Rebels Reportedly Attack Laukkai Hotel
Five police and five civilians were killed in an attack by members of the ethnic Kokang Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army in Laukkai-the administrative capital of the ethnic Kokang region of Shan State-according to a report issued from Burma's State Counselor's Office. The State Counselor Office Information Committee reported that the MNDAA attacked a hotel in the town near the Chinese border early on Monday morning, burning four cars near the hotel site.
