Japanese brewer Kirin targets Myanmar's hardy drinkers
Last month the beer giant took a controlling stake in Mandalay Brewery for US$4.3 million, topping off its more than half a billion investment in top producer Myanmar Brewery in 2015. After purchasing Mandalay Brewery, Japanese brewer Kirin will control 90 per cent of the Myanmar's beer market YANGON: Japanese brewer Kirin is hoping to tap into swift growth - and serious staying power - with its latest investment in Myanmar's fizzing beer market, a senior executive said Friday.
