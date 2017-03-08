Insight - Karate and wooden guns: How new insurgent group stoked Myanmar crisis

The emergence of Harakah al Yaqin, the first Rohingya Muslim insurgent group to organise in Myanmar in decades, signals a dangerous new phase in a crisis that is increasingly attracting the attention of extremists in Pakistan and the Middle East. Myanmar policemen stand in a check point outside Rohingya refugee camp in Sittwe, Myanmar March 3, 2017.

