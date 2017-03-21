ICCR honours foreign students with alumni award

New Delhi, March 21 - Recognising the exemplary contribution towards the promotion of understanding, enhancing goodwill and friendship between India and their country on various international fora, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations gave away the Distinguished Alumni Award 2016 here on Monday. Organised at the JawaharLal Nehru Bhawan, the event was attended by Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh who gave away the awards to the five winners - Galina Rousseva of Bulgaria, I. Ketut Widnya of Indonesia, Laura G. Yerekesheva of Kazakhstan, Soe Win of Myanmar and Sarita Boodhoo of Mauritius.

