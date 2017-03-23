Hundreds get food poisoning from free...

Hundreds get food poisoning from free meal in Myanmar

A free lunch for villagers in southern Myanmar turned sour after it landed more than a third of the rural community in hospital with food poisoning, local officials said this morning. Hundreds of villagers from Eain Ta Lone, west of Yangon, fell ill after eating fish stew served at a Buddhist ceremony to celebrate the ordination of local novices.

