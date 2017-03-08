Hate speech Myanmar monk banned from sermons by Buddhist council

A Myanmar monk infamous for his bilious anti-Muslim tirades has been banned from giving sermons for a year by the country's top Buddhist body, an unprecedented slapdown to a man whose hate speech has galvanized religious tensions. YANGON: A Myanmar monk infamous for his bilious anti-Muslim tirades has been banned from giving sermons for a year by the country's top Buddhist body, an unprecedented slapdown to man whose hate speech has galvanised religious tensions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.