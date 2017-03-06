H&M factory in Myanmar damaged in vio...

H&M factory in Myanmar damaged in violent labour dispute

Workers demanding better conditions and benefits have destroyed the production line of a Chinese-owned factory making clothes for Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz, in one of the most violent labour disputes in Myanmar in years. The logo of Swedish fashion lebel H&M is seen outside a store in Vienna, Austria, October 1, 2016.

