Government to ask 70,000 refugees to go home

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Thailand will ask nearly 70,000 refugees displaced by skirmishes in Myanmar to return home, but only on a voluntary basis. Those ready to make the trip back home will be sent only gradually, 3rd Army chief Lt Gen Vijak Siribansop said Thursday.

Chicago, IL

