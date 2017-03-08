Four arrested in Nakhon Sawan with 55...

Four arrested in Nakhon Sawan with 558,000 meth pills

Four men have been arrested at a hotel in Nakhon Sawan by anti-narcotics police while they were allegedly smuggling 558,000 methamphetmine pills from Myanmar to Nonthaburi. The four suspects were brough to a press conference at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau Saturday.

Chicago, IL

