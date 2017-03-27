Foreign journalists given 4-day pass to investigate Rakhine violence - Burmese media

A Rohingya refugee girl carries a baby inside a refugee camp in Sitwe, in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar March 4, 2017. Source: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun BURMESE state media has announced a trip for local and foreign journalists to visit Rakhine State, where the country's military has been accused of human rights abuses against the Rohingya.

