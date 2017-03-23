First Japanese food court opens in My...

First Japanese food court opens in Myanmar

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The first Japanese food court in Myanmar has opened in Yangon in a joint venture between Tokyo-based trading giant Sojitz Corp and the largest local retail chain, City Mart Holdings. Dubbed "Tokyo Dining City," the facility has six restaurants that feature authentic culinary arts of Japan combined with quality service, according to Sojitz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC