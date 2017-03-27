EXCLUSIVE: Rohingya rebel leader chal...

EXCLUSIVE: Rohingya rebel leader challenges Myanmar's Suu Kyi, vows to fight on

The leader of a Rohingya Muslim insurgency against Myanmar's security forces said on Friday his group would keep fighting "even if a million die" unless the country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, took action to protect the religious minority. Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to the Myanmar community living in Singapore, on the island of Sentosa in Singapore September 22, 2013.

