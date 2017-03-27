Exclusive - Rohingya rebel leader challenges Myanmar's Suu Kyi, vows to fight on
The leader of a Rohingya Muslim insurgency against Myanmar's security forces said on Friday his group would keep fighting "even if a million die" unless the country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, took action to protect the religious minority. FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to the Myanmar community living in Singapore, on the island of Sentosa in Singapore September 22, 2013.
