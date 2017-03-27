Examination of Murder Charges Begins in U Ko Ni Assassination Trial

Rangoon's Northern District Court began an examination of the murder charges in the assassination of prominent lawyer U Ko Ni as the suspects made their third appearance at the court on Friday. Shooter Kyi Lin and three alleged co-perpetrators-Aung Win Zaw, Aung Win Khaing and Zeya Phyo-are being charged under Article 302 of the Penal Code for homicide.

