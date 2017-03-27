EU Delegation to Visit Arakan State's Maungdaw Township

Burma's State Counselor's Office has allowed a delegation of EU diplomats to visit Arakan State's conflict-torn Maungdaw Township from Tuesday to Friday this week, according to the Ministry of Information. The 13-member delegation of diplomats from Spain, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, and the Netherlands led by diplomat Dr. Colin Steinbach of the Office of the EU Delegation to Burma in Rangoon are set to meet the Arakan State chief minister, regional authorities, and political parties.

