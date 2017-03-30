Ethnic group attacks Myanmar army nea...

Ethnic group attacks Myanmar army near China border, 30 dead -government

17 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

YANGON: Some 30 people died in clashes between ethnic rebels and Myanmar security forces in a restive area along the border with China on Monday, the government said, dealing a blow to leader Aung San Suu Kyi's goal of reaching peace with minorities. Suu Kyi's nearly one-year-old government is increasingly besieged by ethnic rebels, grappling with an alliance of militias in the north and a new Rohingya insurgency rebelling against decades of persecution in the northwest of the country.

