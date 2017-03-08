Emirates to launch direct Yangon-Phnom Penh air link

EMIRATES, a Dubai-based airline that flies to nearly 150 destinations globally, is set for the launch of its Dubai-Yangon-Phnom Penh route on July 1. The addition of the new route using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will make Emirates the only airline with a direct service between Myanmar's commercial hub and Cambodia's capital. The new route is expected to encourage travel between both cities, said Mohammad Sarhan, the airline's manager for Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia.

